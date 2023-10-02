Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

United Auto Workers union says it has a tentative contract agreement with Mack Trucks

United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta Township, Mich., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. The UAW union expanded its two-week strikes against Detroit automakers Friday, adding 7,000 workers at a Ford plant in Chicago and a General Motors assembly factory near Lansing, Michigan. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Mack Trucks has reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers, according to the union.

“Nearly 4,000 UAW members at Mack Truck in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida (UAW Region 8 & Region 9) have a tentative agreement!,” the union said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The UAW said that more details would become available as members review the tentative deal with Mack, which is owned by Volvo Group.

A representative for Mack Trucks, based in North Carolina, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The UAW expanded strikes against Detroit automakers Friday, ordering 7,000 more workers to walk off the job in Illinois and Michigan to put more pressure on the companies to improve their offers.

It was the second time the union has widened the walkouts, which started more than two weeks ago at three assembly plants before the most recent addition of a Ford plant in Chicago and a General Motors factory near Lansing.

Union President Shawn Fain told workers in a video appearance that the strikes were escalated because Ford and GM refused “to make meaningful progress” in contract talks. Jeep maker Stellantis was spared from the third round of strikes.

Automakers have long said that they are willing to give raises, but they fear that a costly contract will make their vehicles more expensive than those built at nonunion U.S. plants run by foreign corporations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety is currently at the scene of a double fatal crash along FM...
DPS identifies man, woman killed in head-on collision in Bell County
A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL looking into on-field incident involving Whitney player, game official
Macayla Bartek and Lance Scott were in two separate cars when they collided head on in the...
‘A whirlwind of emotions’: Family members remember loved ones killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
Fatal crash leaves Waco motorcyclist dead
UPDATE: Police identify motorcyclist killed in Waco collision on Sept. 27

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks in Clinton Township, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 27,...
Donald Trump says he’ll be in court for a New York trial scrutinizing his business practices
FILE - Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court in New York on Feb. 16, 2023. The fraud...
Sam Bankman-Fried must now convince a jury that the former crypto king was not a crook
Beyoncé brought her Renaissance World Tour
Cinemark to release “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé”
Belgian Malinois puppies rest at the Mexican Army and Air Force Canine Production Center in San...
Mexico’s rescue and drug-sniffing dogs start out at the army’s puppy kindergarten