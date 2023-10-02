Advertise
Waco area man in stolen vehicle leads Hill County deputies on a chase on I-35: sheriff

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A 32-year-old man from the Waco area is in custody in the Hill County Jail after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, the Hill County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sunday night, deputies spotted a black Dodge Challenger going south on I-35W.

The sports car had been stolen from the Grapevine area earlier in the weekend, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled, and the deputies gave chase southbound, near Abbott.

During the chase, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and struck a concrete retaining wall, deputies said.

The vehicle then struck another vehicle and came to rest in the grass median.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The name of the suspect was not released.

