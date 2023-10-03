Advertise
Austin woman whose body was found inside wrecked vehicle off I-35 died from gunshot wound, police say

911 callers reported vehicle rolling off I-35 exit ramp before it crashed
Terresa Gandy Ferguson
Terresa Gandy Ferguson(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Terresa Gandy Ferguson, 46, whose body was found inside a wrecked vehicle that rolled off an I-35 exit ramp over the weekend, died of an apparent gunshot wound, the Austin Police Department (APD) said.

This case is being investigated as Austin’s 48th homicide of 2023 and detectives are asking for the community’s assistance in gathering information regarding the shooting that led to Ferguson’s death.

APD officers responded to a crash in the 8500 block of N IH 35 southbound service road at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Police said an automatic emergency call was placed to 9-1-1 after an Apple iPhone detected a vehicle collision.

The operator who answered the emergency call told police officers there was an open line, but no one was speaking.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You...
Minutes later, additional 9-1-1 callers reported that a vehicle with a non-responsive driver rolled down the exit ramp of I-35.

Officers arrived on the scene and located the vehicle. “The driver, Teressa Ferguson, had an apparent gunshot wound. Ferguson died on the scene,” police said.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

