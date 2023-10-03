Central Texas middle school students redefining ‘teachers’ pet’ by working to become junior therapy dog handlers

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Students in one Transformation Waco School are redefining teachers’ pets with a unique program.

Students of the GW Carter Middle School’s 4H Club are learning to become junior therapy dog handlers.

“We just started thinking of doing this and all its opportunities to give these students in the city, that’s something different =,” said GW Carver Middle School Principal Reggie Lewis.

Students will get their certificate after the dogs get their certification, which will allow them to have them at school

The 4-H Club has trained and found homes for 28 dogs so far this year and later this month, those pet owners will participate in an advanced training class alongside the 4-H students.

“We want to promote good wealrth and health for the children so we work on them so they can come in and work with the dogs,” said Gina Bujalski, a local dog trainer.

