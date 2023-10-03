Central Texas National Night Out near you

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Many police departments across Central Texas are working with the community to host annual National Night Out events Tuesday, allowing officers to connect with the people they serve every day.

This is the 40th annual National Night Out, promoting safer communities by united local officers with their residents.

Killeen

Killeen Police Department will be partnering with many neighborhoods across the city for its National Night Out event. There will be 17 locations, and the event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be several safety demonstrations and educational opportunities at the events as well.

The locations for the event will be posted on Facebook in the morning, and the Chief will announce his locations on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Belton

Belton Police Department’s event will also be throughout the community from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The following is a list of locations, and, if there is not one near you, they invite you to join them at the Grand Avenue Theater.

- Dawson Ranch

- River Place

- Legend Oaks

- Stoney Brook Senior Living

- Grand Avenue Theater

- Belton Housing Authority (Mitchell Circle Park)

- Saddle Creek

- Circle Drive

- Brenda Lane

- Liberty Valley (Huey at Blackhawk)

- Belle Oaks

Waco

Many neighborhoods in Waco will also be hosting National Night Out events with Waco Police Department from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There might be games and free food, but there will also be visits from local law enforcement.

Information on the locations will be posted before the event.

Bellmead

Bellmead Police Department is hosting its National Night Out at Brame Park. In addition to officers gathering at the park to meet the community, the city said there will be vendors, food, games and prizes and giveaways.

The city officially declared support for National Night Out during a council meeting when Police Chief Shawn Myatt presented the platform for the city to make it a traditional celebration.

It asks that you use #NationalNightOut2023 for social media posts.

West

The West Police Department is encouraging people to participate in its event at the West Fair and Rodeo Grounds Tuesday evening from 5:30 to 8.

There will be several food vendors, games, music and prizes as well as the local Boy Scotts making s’mores.

Temple

The Temple Police Department is hosting its National Night Out events from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Officers will be at all of the registered locations throughout the evening.

Copperas Cove

Copperas Cove Police Department is welcoming the community to join them for their NNO event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in neighborhoods throughout the community.

The department also held a kick-off party downtown for National Night Out Saturday, inviting residents to join them for food trucks, games and prizes.

Gatesville

The Gatesville Sports Complex will be packed tonight from 5:30 to 8 p.m. to celebrate National Night Out. There will be food, free admission, games and aircraft displays. Multiple law enforcement agencies and city organizations will be there.

There will also be train rides, face painting and a bounce house.

For your local National Night Out event, you can find information on the police department or city’s Facebook page.

