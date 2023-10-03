Advertise
Degrees of Science: Mississippi River Saltwater Intrusion

By Brady Taylor
Oct. 3, 2023
(KWTX) - Near historically low levels of the Mississippi River is causing saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico to push up the Mississippi. This saltwater intrusion could end up impacting the drinking water in the New Orleans area if it continues to advance up the Mississippi. We talked with Meteorologist Steve Caparotta about what is causing this saltwater intrusion and what work is being done to protect New Orleans water supply

