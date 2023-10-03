Advertise
Georgetown police looking for man who snatched girl who answered door

The girl was released in a wooded area shortly after she was taken, police say
Sketch of suspect in Georgetown kidnapping
Sketch of suspect in Georgetown kidnapping(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KWTX) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking the public for help identifying and locating a suspect in a “possible attempted child abduction.”

It happened in the 3100 block of Northwest Blvd. at about 11 a.m. on Sept. 18, police said.

The suspect knocked on the door of a residence and allegedly grabbed the 9-year-old girl who answered the door, police said.

He allegedly carried her away from the residence, released the child and then ran into the wooded area near the Lakeway Drive and Northwest Blvd, area, police said.

Investigators described the suspect as a “dark skin male” with a “large build.” He is believed to be about 5′10″ to 6″ tall and was wearing ballcap, long sleeve black shirt, and gray sweatpants.

The man has an “undescribed tattoo on one of his arms,” police said.

The child was returned safely to her family and the incident remains under investigation.

