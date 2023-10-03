Advertise
Ground Game Texas sends letter to Harker Heights City Manager to ‘honor the results of allowing prop A’

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Ground Game Texas has issued a demand letter to the Harker Heights City Manager and City Secretary to honor the policies of Prop A.

The organization sent a letter on Oct. 2 calling on the city to honor the results of the November 2022 and May 2023 elections and requests that the City add the policies of Proposition A to the City’s Code of Ordinances no later than October 27, 2023.

In May, 1,135 people voted “no” while 1,134 voted “yes” in the Prop A referendum. Voters were asked to vote on the question, “Shall the ordinance repealing Chapter 133, “Marijuana Enforcement,” of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Harker Heights be approved?”

“Further, we demand that the City meaningfully implement Prop A, to save taxpayer funds by reducing the stress on local law enforcement and to reduce the likelihood of over-policing in Harker Heights for small, misdemeanor amounts of cannabis. City employees should not insert their personal opinions into the fair and even application of the policy that an overwhelming majority of Harker Heights residents support,” said Julie Oliver, Executive Director of Ground Game Texas.

In a statement to KWTX, the City of Harker Heights said, “We acknowledge receipt of Ground Game Texas letter sent by their General Counsel. The City has forwarded the document to our Legal Counsel for a potential response.”

