National Hispanic Heritage Month - Monica Silcott

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Monica Silcott is a “Mexican” not a “Mexican’t” and she lives by that “can do” attitude.

It’s something the Bell County native said, she learned from her parents.

Her dad is a retired Temple police officer, and her mom is a retired Temple ISD employee.

You could say, focus on community runs in her blood.

She advocates for those having a tough time.

As the United Way Director of Engagement, she is involved with the Alice initiative, which stands for asset limited, income-constrained, and employed.

It studies and helps people who are working (maybe even college-educated) and yet struggling to cover the basics such as food, shelter, health, and childcare.

The Temple High School and Temple College graduate also has done a lot of ministry work that supports women who are broken to heal, rediscover themselves, and grow.

She’s a life coach.

She was part of a group of women who started a conversation, which morphed into a podcast, and later a radio show.

She said, “Just being able to get people out of where they are. Just to know that there are other people that support them and love them, regardless of race, demographic, or whatever the case may be.”

“It’s been wonderful. We’ve seen a lot of transition of lives, and we’re proud of that.”

Silcott is also a wife of 32 years and mother of a son and two daughters.

Her youngest has taken a page from her book.

She speaks in front of ministries and crowds at Ted Talk-like events.

She even has her own radio show.

Monica’s roots are from Mexico and while she has a global perspective when it comes to helping lift people up, she also understands the importance of reaching those in her backyard.

Again, it’s she said it stems from her parents teaching her to love conditionally and with that comes respect, empathy, and advocacy.

She said, “So I’ve empowered all women, all men, all walks of life. I empower our Hispanic culture to reach for the stars because it’s available, and bring friends along with you.

Monica Silcott is one of the many reasons KWTX Salutes Hispanic Heritage Month.

