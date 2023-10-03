Advertise
Nice Fall Cold Front Arrives Early Thursday

High rain chances & cooler temperatures with this front!
By Brady Taylor
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
It’s been another warm day with late-summer style heat. If you have “National Night Out” plans this evening overall everything looks good, but there may be a few isolated evening showers. Rain chances this evening and tonight are only around 20%

Wednesday is the transition day away from the heat and into the rainier and eventually cooler conditions. While we may start out mostly dry, scattered showers and storms are expected to move in from the south near and east of I-35 during the day. Much better rain chances arrive areawide overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning as our cold front moves in. Heavy rain will be possible with this activity Thursday morning. We are expecting over 1″ for most areas of Central Texas, with some areas picking up over 2″.

Highs Thursday and Friday will only make it into the low 80s. A secondary push of cooler air pushes in Friday with some breezy north winds around 15-25 mph. That secondary push of cool air will keep highs this weekend in the 70s & morning lows will be in cool lower 50s.

