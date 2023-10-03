Waco homeowners will face a new monthly charge to fund road improvements.

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Anyone living within Waco City Limits will soon see an extra fee tacked onto their monthly water bill. It’s all to help fund improvements to the city’s road conditions.

Starting on Jan. 1 anyone who owns a single-family home within city limits will see a $10 per month charge on their water bill called the Street Maintenance Fee.

Businesses and apartment complexes will also see this fee, but there isn’t a set rate. Instead the City of Waco will look at factors like how many cars are registered there and how much pavement they own to determine their monthly charge.

Wacoans like John Canning said they have noticed deteriorating road conditions around town.

”It’s just uneven roads, then yes there’s broken concrete,” Canning said. “That’s just the general case in Waco. You have roads that haven’t been touched in decades.”

Revenue from the new Street Maintenance Fee will help fill potholes, repair stoplights and make other necessary bridge and street repairs. It won’t fund capital improvement projects that would widen roads or build major roads though.

“This will give us a separate bank of money and cash to handle the maintenance,” Jessica Emmett Sellers, City of Waco spokesperson, said. “We know that infrastructure maintenance never ends.”

The City of Waco said the growth over the last few years has put a strain on its streets and that’s why it’s introducing this fee.

”As businesses come to town, especially large businesses, they’re using a lot of resources so we have to be able to accommodate that,” Emmett Sellers said.

Canning, who owns a home in Waco, said fees like this one are starting to make the city more and more unaffordable.

”It’s getting to be too much for me,” Canning said. “It’s taxing, no pun intended, but it gets old.”

The street maintenance fee will be around until 2029 at which point the Waco City Council will review it and weigh phasing it out.

Any homeowner who doesn’t have a car registered at their home can request an exemption to the Street Maintenance Fee. Simply fill out this form, get it notarized and turn it in.

