Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco homeowners will face a new monthly charge to fund road improvements.

By Alex Fulton
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Anyone living within Waco City Limits will soon see an extra fee tacked onto their monthly water bill. It’s all to help fund improvements to the city’s road conditions.

Starting on Jan. 1 anyone who owns a single-family home within city limits will see a $10 per month charge on their water bill called the Street Maintenance Fee.

Businesses and apartment complexes will also see this fee, but there isn’t a set rate. Instead the City of Waco will look at factors like how many cars are registered there and how much pavement they own to determine their monthly charge.

Wacoans like John Canning said they have noticed deteriorating road conditions around town.

”It’s just uneven roads, then yes there’s broken concrete,” Canning said. “That’s just the general case in Waco. You have roads that haven’t been touched in decades.”

Revenue from the new Street Maintenance Fee will help fill potholes, repair stoplights and make other necessary bridge and street repairs. It won’t fund capital improvement projects that would widen roads or build major roads though.

“This will give us a separate bank of money and cash to handle the maintenance,” Jessica Emmett Sellers, City of Waco spokesperson, said. “We know that infrastructure maintenance never ends.”

The City of Waco said the growth over the last few years has put a strain on its streets and that’s why it’s introducing this fee.

”As businesses come to town, especially large businesses, they’re using a lot of resources so we have to be able to accommodate that,” Emmett Sellers said.

Canning, who owns a home in Waco, said fees like this one are starting to make the city more and more unaffordable.

”It’s getting to be too much for me,” Canning said. “It’s taxing, no pun intended, but it gets old.”

The street maintenance fee will be around until 2029 at which point the Waco City Council will review it and weigh phasing it out.

Any homeowner who doesn’t have a car registered at their home can request an exemption to the Street Maintenance Fee. Simply fill out this form, get it notarized and turn it in.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL: Official who pulled helmet off Whitney football player’s head ‘removed from officiating’ pending investigation
Macayla Bartek and Lance Scott were in two separate cars when they collided head on in the...
‘A whirlwind of emotions’: Family members remember loved ones killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
Gustavo Rojas
UPDATE: Waco police identify woman murdered Friday night
Crews with the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department documented the sighting of an...
Alligator spotted on banks of Brazos River in Waco

Latest News

Nurses at a Fort Worth hospital made a mum for Faith, a Central Texas girl who missed her...
Nurses at Fort Worth hospital make a mum for Central Texas student who missed homecoming festivities
KWTX@4: 5th Annual 'Out on the Brazos' this Saturday, October 7th. - 10.3.23
KWTX@4: 5th Annual 'Out on the Brazos' this Saturday, October 7th. - 10.3.23
KWTX@4: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: The importance of yearly exams after the age of 40. -...
KWTX@4: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: The importance of yearly exams after the age of 40. - 10.3.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: It's "Mean Girls Day", What are "Beige Flags" and more. - 10.3.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: It's "Mean Girls Day", What are "Beige Flags" and more. - 10.3.23
Taylor Colton Riley
Austin man who accidentally killed family’s dog while shooting arrows in Waco gets deferred probation