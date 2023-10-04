19th State District Judge Thomas West announces he will seek a second term

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - When 19th State District Judge Thomas West took office almost three years ago, he promised to be a hard-working judge dedicated to chopping away at his felony court’s staggering backlog.

With 2,500 pending felony cases waiting for him when he took over the bench in January 2021, a total exacerbated by the judicial shutdown during the pandemic, West and his staff have cut that total to around 1,400. And that is with the McLennan County grand jury adding about 200 new cases to his docket each month.

West, 58, is proud of his record in office thus far, but announced Wednesday that he is not done and will be seeking a second, four-year term in the March 2024 Republican primary.

“All you have to remember is vote West, he’s the best,” West said in addressing a crowd of about 50 supporters on the first floor of the McLennan County Courthouse.

West is the 21st judge of the court, which was established in 1857. He succeeded Judge Ralph Strother, who served 22 years as judge, after West defeated Kristi DeCluitt in the 2020 primary runoff. Other judges who have presided over 19th State District Court include R.E.B. Baylor, co-founder of Baylor University; Richard Coke, a former Texas Supreme Court justice, Texas governor and U.S. senator; and Bill Logue, the longest-serving judge of the court.

West and 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly preside over the county’s primary felony courts. He told the crowd that since he took office, he has presided over 60 jury trials, resolved seven capital murder cases and overseen 14,340 hearings, including guilty pleas and sentencings, case status conferences, mental commitments, motions to suppress evidence, arraignments and a variety of pretrial matters.

West was a McLennan County prosecutor before becoming a partner in the Dunnam & Dunnam law firm in Waco, where he practiced 20 years. He is among a small percentage of lawyers who are board certified in criminal law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and twice was named criminal defense attorney of the year in McLennan County.

West also introduced his staff, including court administrator Sherry Miller, assistant court administrators Ashley Earl and Veronica Cardoza, and court reporter Rebecca Rivera, and praised their efforts as part of the court team.

The candidate filing period for the March 2024 primary runs from Nov. 11 to Dec. 11. So far, no one else has announced intentions to run against West.

