Affidavit: Text messages allege Temple murder victim ‘stole money from suspects’

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Three suspects have been charged in the Sept. 21 murder of Cody Kinslow, 42, in Temple, and court documents obtained by KWTX allege the victim may have stolen money from the individuals charged in his murder.

Howard Lee Bailey, 47, Sandy Gayle Carrese, 40, and Ryan Adam Madden, 38, are charged with murder and are being held at the Bell County Jail. Bailey and Carrese are being held on a $1 million bond, while Madden is awaiting arraignment.

Deputies responded at around 9:54 a.m. on Sept. 21 to reports of a shooting in the 9000 block of Little Flock Road.

Deputies found Kinslow inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Bell County Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Carrese in the area, who had been shot in the arm near a vehicle where the officer “could see blood on the passenger seat consistent with Carrese’s wound.”

According to the affidavit, Carrese told police she “recognized the voice of the masked man with a mask and gun entered the home” as Bailey, who shot her and Kinslow.

She also told police that she got into the vehicle and Bailey got into the driver’s seat and drove away but stopped the car and walked away. Police would later find Bailey walking on the road and take him into custody.

Investigators would review the cell phones of Kinslow and Carrese where they found “a string of messages between the Kinslow and Carrese phones regarding the purchase of narcotics.”

According to the affidavit, a voice message was found of Carrese threatening Kinslow because “he had stolen money” and she was going to go to his home to get the money back.

In an interview with a Texas Ranger, Madden allegedly said he agreed to give Bailey a ride to Kinslow’s home since ‘he had stolen money from Bailey.’”

Madden would “follow Carrese to the home in his truck, and on the way there, Carrese ‘was describing the layout of the home to Bailey.’”

“Madden stated he believed Sandy Gayle Carrese and Howard Lee Bailey were going to rob Cody of money or drugs,” police wrote in the affidavit.

