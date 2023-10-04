Ascension Providence announces the closure of the DePaul Center and its outpatient behavioral health clinic

Advertise
Tuesday, Ascension Providence announced the closure of the DePaul Center and its outpatient behavioral health clinic.(KWTX)
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Tuesday, Ascension Providence announced the closure of the DePaul Center and its outpatient behavioral health clinic.

Mental health professionals say not only does this take a toll on the patients, but also on the physicians trying to find resources for them.

“Unfortunately, I don’t know what to do,” said Marriage and family therapist Heather Carey.

Health professionals Carey are concerned about mental health patients after learning Ascension Providence will close the DePaul Center, and the outpatient behavioral health clinic in December.

“They are always full from what I understand. So yeah, I was really shocked that it’s closing,” said Carey.

According to Ascension Providence, “Unfortunately, the center is not adaptable to renovation and expansion in a way that will meet evolving industry standards and the growing needs for mental and behavioral health in the community, especially among those who are most vulnerable.”

Ascension aims to continue to serve mental and behavioral patients in crisis in the emergency department.

Patients will be taken care of in their seven-bed “Green Unit” before being discharged or transferred to other facilities.

Carey said lowering mental health resources isn’t ideal at this time.

“I feel that we are in such a huge crisis for mental health. It’s already difficult to find resources for our clients that we see and people in the area, and now we’re losing even more resources. As a mental health professional, it puts more strain on us,” said Carey.

A strain that’s become more obvious since the pandemic.

“We don’t have a lot of help. I feel, especially since COVID and everything else that’s happened, there’s been a significant increase of people who’ve needed to use different facilities and needed to get different mental health services,” said Carey.

Carey said the patient is the top priority.

She said physicians will do their best to refer the right services, but it may be more challenging now.

“Not only are we seeing our clients, we have to advocate for them as well. Which means we’re trying to help them find the appropriate places to go to, and now I feel like we’re even more in a crisis.”

Operations at the DePaul Center will end on December 1 and the outpatient behavioral health clinic on December 31.

Ascension also announced that The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network crisis call center that’s currently housed at DePaul will be moved to the new Diversion Center opening later this month.

Carey wants to remind people, if you’re having a mental health episode you can call local police, go to the emergency room, or dial 988 for the suicide prevention hotline.

