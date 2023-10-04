Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Bryan man sentenced for breaking into homes and attacking women who were sleeping

Emanuel Twitty was sentenced to 45 years in prison
“Anyone who crosses the threshold of another person’s home with the intent to harm them has to...
“Anyone who crosses the threshold of another person’s home with the intent to harm them has to know that there will be swift and severe repercussions from the criminal justice system.” — Jessica Escue, Assistant District Attorney(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man who terrorized women in their homes has been sentenced to prison.

Brazos County prosecutors say Emanuel Twitty, 33, broke into multiple homes in College Station last year, and in two of those homes, he attacked women who were asleep.

College Station police used several pieces of evidence to link Twitty to the crimes including his phone he used to research burglaries, sexual assaults, and local apartments for college students.

Twitty was sentenced to 45 years in prison and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least half his sentence.

The full news release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office is below:

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL: Official who pulled helmet off Whitney football player’s head ‘removed from officiating’ pending investigation
Gustavo Rojas
UPDATE: Waco police identify woman murdered Friday night
Crews with the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department documented the sighting of an...
Alligator spotted on banks of Brazos River in Waco
Fatal crash leaves Waco motorcyclist dead
UPDATE: Police identify motorcyclist killed in Waco collision on Sept. 27
File Graphic (KWTX)
Temple police identify two elderly people killed in collision on Sept. 28

Latest News

Ryan Adam Madden, 38,
Third suspect in Temple murder arrested in Williamson County
Unwitting buyer of stolen van out $2K when Lufkin police recover it for original owner
Unwitting buyer of stolen van out $2K when East Texas police recover it for original owner
Former Leon County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Joe Stanford.
Former deputy arrested on charges of abusing a second child
Shane Anderson is the head coach of the Midway football program
Midway head football coach placed on administrative leave
Notification paired with loud alarm can possibly expose domestic violence victims and their...
National Emergency Alert raises concerns for abuse victims