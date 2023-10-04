Former deputy arrested on charges of abusing a second child
Robert Stanford is now accused of sexually assaulting two children on separate occasions.
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A former Leon County Sheriff’s Deputy has been charged with another count of sexually abusing a child.
Robert Joe Stanford was first arrested earlier this summer following an indictment that accuses him of sexually assaulting a child multiple times in 2020.
Stanford was arrested again last Thursday and charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Prosecutors say the latest charge is linked to a second child and the alleged act occurred in 2015.
Stanford is due back in court later this month.
