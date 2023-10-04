Advertise
Former deputy arrested on charges of abusing a second child

Robert Stanford is now accused of sexually assaulting two children on separate occasions.
Former Leon County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Joe Stanford.
Former Leon County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Joe Stanford.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A former Leon County Sheriff’s Deputy has been charged with another count of sexually abusing a child.

Robert Joe Stanford was first arrested earlier this summer following an indictment that accuses him of sexually assaulting a child multiple times in 2020.

Stanford was arrested again last Thursday and charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Prosecutors say the latest charge is linked to a second child and the alleged act occurred in 2015.

Stanford is due back in court later this month.

