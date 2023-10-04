Get ready for both rain AND fall-like weather in just a few short hours!

Today should be our last day in the 90s before a cold front comes swinging in later tonight. Scattered showers and storms could arrive as early as about 10 PM this evening, but the main line of storms should push in after midnight. Storms along the front will bring heavy rain, but we’ll have to keep an eye on the potential for a rogue severe storm bringing strong wind gusts and some hail. The front should be clearing the area by daybreak Thursday, so rain should still be around for the morning commute but likely ceases midday and into the early afternoon. Temperatures in the upper 60s in the morning will climb only into the low 80s Thursday afternoon as partial sunshine returns.

Isolated to scattered rain will be possible this evening, but the better rain chances comes overnight bringing us widespread heavy rain. The storms tonight could be a little loud with gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning/thunder. The best time for storms will be from midnight to 6am. The front will help to produce a half-inch to over an inch of rain and will knock the summer-like heat out ahead of a second front Friday that’ll bring us the coolest weather we’ve seen since late April and early May.

Afternoon high temperatures drop into the low to mid 80s on Thursday and Friday. A dry cold front comes on Friday and will cause temperatures to drop from the weekend. This cold front actually packs a punch and will bring us cooler air this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday are only expected to be in the 70s. You might even want that fall sweater at night or in the mornings -- we have a low temperature between Saturday and Sunday around 50 degrees! Cooler temperatures, sunshine, and low humidity makes for great weather this weekend. A little on the cool side!

We’ll warm back up again into the mid-80s next week with the potential for another mid-to-late week cold front bringing us a marginal temperature drop and maybe a bit more rain.

