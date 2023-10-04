Get ready for both rain AND fall-like weather in just a few short hours!

Today will hopefully be the last day of summer-like weather across Central Texas thanks to an approaching cold front that’ll blast through our area Wednesday night and Thursday. The front will help to produce a half-inch to over an inch of rain and will knock the summer-like heat out ahead of ANOTHER front Friday that’ll bring us the coolest weather we’ve seen since late April and early May. Today’s high temperatures will be about the same as it was yesterday, reaching the upper 80s and low 90s, but the extra humidity ahead of tonight’s front will send heat index values this afternoon close to 100°! Cities and towns east of I-35 may see highs today only reach the mid-to-upper 80s because of widespread clouds and the rain moving through. Today’s rain chances are near 40%. Rain is possible at any point today, but the most organized shower and thunderstorm activity likely arrives in the afternoon and dissipates around or shortly after sunset.

Think of the afternoon rain today as the appetizer to the heavier rain that’ll move in overnight with our arriving cold front. Tonight’s front is expected to move through a bit quicker than previously thought. Rainfall totals from the front will be a touch lower, likely between a half-inch and inch for many folks, and the speedier front should also help to dry us out earlier in the day so it won’t be a complete washout. Scattered showers and storms could arrive as early as about 10 PM this evening, but the main line of storms should push in after midnight. Storms along the front will bring heavy rain, but we’ll have to keep an eye on the potential for a rogue severe storm bringing strong wind gusts and some hail. The front should be clearing the area by daybreak Thursday, so rain should still be around for the morning commute but likely ceases midday and into the early afternoon. Temperatures in the upper 60s in the morning will climb only into the low 80s Thursday afternoon as partial sunshine returns.

The first front isn’t the “fall” front, however, and we’re still expecting highs to climb back into the low 80s on Friday under partly cloudy skies. The cooler air from Friday’s front will cause temperatures to drop from the weekend into the low-to-mid 70s Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures will also dip into the low-to-mid 50s Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning. We’ll warm back up again into the mid-80s next week with the potential for another mid-to-late week cold front bringing us a marginal temperature drop and maybe a bit more rain.

