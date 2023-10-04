Houston sex offender is DPS featured fugitive for October

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Timothy Wayne Kirksey, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender, has been named October’s featured fugitive by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas DPS says Kirksey, 34, is a high-risk sex offender who is affiliated with the Tree Top Piru Bloods gang.

Kirksey has been wanted since May 2023 after a warrant was issued out of Harris County for failure to register as a sex offender.

His criminal history dates back to 2007 when Kirksey was convicted of robbery of a public servant and sentenced to three years of prison for each offense.

In 2012, Kirksey was convicted of sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a 16-year-old girl. He received a five-year sentence for the incident in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility.

In 2021, Kirksey was convicted of assault resulting in bodily injury to a family member and failure to register as a sex offender.

Texas DPS said Kirksey is 5′8″ tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has tattoos on his face, back, both arms and both hands. He has scars on his face, left arm and left hand.

The reward for information that leads to the arrest of Kirksey has been increased to $4,000 if the tip was received in October.

Anyone with information is asked to provide it to authorities by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-8477, submitting a tip through the DPS website and selecting the fugitive you have information on or submitting a Facebook tip by selecting the “Submit a Tip” link.

