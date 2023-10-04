Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

La Vega High ROTC member threatened to shoot up school: affidavit

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Calix Hart Harabedoff, 17, a member of the ROTC at La Vega High School, is charged with making a terroristic threat after he allegedly told three female ROTC members that “they should all be ready to run, run, run” and that he planned to “shoot up the high school,” a criminal complaint obtained by KWTX states.

The threat was allegedly made during the lunch period on Sept. 27. The girls immediately alerted the vice principal at the school, who then called police to report the incident.

“The girls stated they believed he was very serious about the threats he was making and they were fearful after he made the threats,” the complaint states.

The student was sent home for three days, police wrote in the document. He will be placed in a Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP) when he returns to school.

Harabedoff is not listed in the online jail roster in McLennan County.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL: Official who pulled helmet off Whitney football player’s head ‘removed from officiating’ pending investigation
Gustavo Rojas
UPDATE: Waco police identify woman murdered Friday night
Crews with the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department documented the sighting of an...
Alligator spotted on banks of Brazos River in Waco
Fatal crash leaves Waco motorcyclist dead
UPDATE: Police identify motorcyclist killed in Waco collision on Sept. 27
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Harker Heights library receives tools from NASA to involve community in upcoming eclipses
Harker Heights library receives tools from NASA to involve community in upcoming eclipses
Michael Daughtry
‘I will cut your throat’: Waco man accused of threatening woman during argument over beer and cigarettes
Howard Lee Bailey, 47, Sandy Gayle Carrese, 40, and Ryan Adam Madden, 38, are charged with the...
Affidavit: Text messages allege Temple murder victim ‘stole money from suspects’
Man gets probation after accidentally killing family's dog with arrow