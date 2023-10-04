La Vega High ROTC member threatened to shoot up school: affidavit

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Calix Hart Harabedoff, 17, a member of the ROTC at La Vega High School, is charged with making a terroristic threat after he allegedly told three female ROTC members that “they should all be ready to run, run, run” and that he planned to “shoot up the high school,” a criminal complaint obtained by KWTX states.

The threat was allegedly made during the lunch period on Sept. 27. The girls immediately alerted the vice principal at the school, who then called police to report the incident.

“The girls stated they believed he was very serious about the threats he was making and they were fearful after he made the threats,” the complaint states.

The student was sent home for three days, police wrote in the document. He will be placed in a Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP) when he returns to school.

Harabedoff is not listed in the online jail roster in McLennan County.

