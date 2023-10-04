Local woman collecting donations for victims of Killeen Apartment Fire

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -Killeen resident Irene Andrews is collecting household items and supplies for people who have become homeless after the fire broke out in their apartment complex.

Andrews was with her friend, known on her social media as Mrs. W, who had recently just moved into the complex after being homeless.

Six weeks later after Mrs. W moved in, her apartment was destroyed in the fire that plagued the complex.

Andrews was gathered with the residents as they watched their property burn and says after “listening to their stories” she was motivated to help.

Andrews has been in contact with some of the families and is looking for any housewares, bedding, furniture, clothing and any other items anyone can donate.

Andrews encourages those fortunate enough to donate to contact her directly.

You can reach her by her cell phone or message her on Facebook.

Irene Andrews: (254) 289-0304

Facebook: ireneandrews206

