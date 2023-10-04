Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib (again!?)

McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next...
McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next month.(Jerry Huddleston | Jerry Huddleston / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s McRib sandwich was supposed to come off the menu for good after a farewell tour last year, but it’s already coming out of retirement.

The fast-food chain confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next month.

According to the popular Instagram account Snackolator, McDonald’s argues that not everyone is ready to say goodbye.

“Food and Wine” magazine said the return makes last year’s farewell tour a lie.

Many fans are just happy because their favorite sandwich is apparently back for a limited time at select locations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL: Official who pulled helmet off Whitney football player’s head ‘removed from officiating’ pending investigation
Gustavo Rojas
UPDATE: Waco police identify woman murdered Friday night
Crews with the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department documented the sighting of an...
Alligator spotted on banks of Brazos River in Waco
Fatal crash leaves Waco motorcyclist dead
UPDATE: Police identify motorcyclist killed in Waco collision on Sept. 27
File Graphic (KWTX)
Temple police identify two elderly people killed in collision on Sept. 28

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University,...
Biden presses student debt relief as payments resume after pandemic pause
Picketing begins at Kaiser hospitals as 75,000 workers go on strike in Virginia, California and...
Picketing begins at Kaiser hospitals as 75,000 workers go on strike in Virginia, California and 3 other states
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. The new term of the high...
A test case of another kind for the Supreme Court: Who can sue hotels over disability access
FILE - Pope Francis shamed and challenged world leaders on Wednesday to commit to binding...
Point of no return: Pope challenges leaders at UN talks to slow global warming before it’s too late