McLennan County honors former Justice of the Peace Fernando Villarreal with building named for him

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County commissioners voted Tuesday to name the Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace and Constable building in honor of Fernando Villarreal, the county’s first Hispanic judge who retired last year after 30 years in office.

The Tuesday morning vote came as a surprise to Villarreal, whose wife, Yvonne, and brother, Paul, attended Tuesday’s meeting and managed to keep the honor a secret from the judge until Tuesday night.

A few friends and family members came to Villarreal’s home under the guise of a belated birthday celebration for the judge, who turned 68 on Monday. Yvonne Villarreal played a video of a portion of Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting, where commissioners and County Judge Scott Felton voted unanimously to name the county building at 1800 Richter Ave. in South Waco the Fernando Villarreal Justice Center.

Felton said Villarreal is a “good example of what an elected official should be like” whose legacy will “go on for many, many years.”

LEFT TO RIGHT: Brother, Paul Villarreal; Wife, Isabel Villarreal; Commissioner Pat Miller Chisholm, and Roy Gonzales. (Courtesy Photo)

“His passion to help the youth in our community was very evident, but also his passion to do his job correctly,” Felton said. “He understood what the duties of a justice of the peace were and he made every effort to do those with all thought that someone should put into those jobs.

Villarreal, a Democrat who was never opposed for re-election in his three decades on the bench, handled about 12,000 truancy cases over that time. He took special interest in helping children and their parents find ways to return kids to a course that could lead them to success.

In announcing his retirement last year, Villarreal said the most gratifying part of the job was for people to come up to him years later to thank him for helping them through his truancy court.

The Richter building, now offices for Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace LucyAnn Sanchez-Miramontez and Constable Freddie Cantu, is the third office Villarreal used during his three decades as judge.

Felton said there will be a formal ceremony naming the building in Villarreal’s honor next year.

Precinct 2 County Commissioner Patricia Chisolm-Miller, who presented the motion to name the building for Villarreal, said the honor is well-deserved, adding that she hopes it will encourage people, especially young people, “to learn his life story.”

“I worked with Judge Villarreal for 27 of the 30 years that he served the citizens of McLennan County,” she said. “I found him to be a man of impeccable character, grace and integrity, and I am proud to call him my friend. Judge Villarreal’s love for his community and county was manifest in his work ethic and in the tireless hours that he spent molding and nurturing young people.”

Villarreal moved to Waco with his family from South Texas in 1973. He graduated from University High School, McLennan Community College and Baylor University before going to law school at the University of Houston.

The building joins several other county buildings, pavilions, streets and roads named for former officeholders or others. Those include:

the Bill Logue Juvenile Justice Center, named for the longtime judge.

the Jack Harwell Detention Center, named for the longtime sheriff.

the Kelly-Napier Justice Center, named for a former constable and the first Black sheriff’s deputy.

Bobby Vicha Memorial Highway, named for Waco police sergeant killed by Billie Wayne Coble in Axtell.

Lester Gibson Way, a portion of Washington Avenue named for the longtime county commissioner.

Shepherd Mullens Visitation Center, facility on Highway 6 named for first Black county commissioner.

Jerry Mashek Road, named for former county commissioner from West.

Roy Nail Road and Roy Nail Pavilion, named for former county commissioner from Mart.

J.L. Davis Road, named for benefactor who donated funds for Mart schools.

Richard Cottle Memorial Highway, named for former DPS trooper killed in auto crash.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.