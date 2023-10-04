McLennan County man accused of slamming victim on the ground, breaking their hip

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jeffery Don White, 57, has been arrested and charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury after slamming another person on the ground and breaking their hip, an affidavit says.

An affidavit states, that on Sept. 25, White and the victim were engaged in an argument over property.

During the argument, White became physical with the victim.

White picked up the victim and slammed them to the ground, resulting in the victim suffering a broken hip, according to the affidavit.

The victim had surgery to repair the broken hip and will require long term care and rehabilitation at a live in facility.

White is currently being held in McLennan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

