Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

McLennan County man accused of slamming victim on the ground, breaking their hip

(McLennan County Jail)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jeffery Don White, 57, has been arrested and charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury after slamming another person on the ground and breaking their hip, an affidavit says.

An affidavit states, that on Sept. 25, White and the victim were engaged in an argument over property.

During the argument, White became physical with the victim.

White picked up the victim and slammed them to the ground, resulting in the victim suffering a broken hip, according to the affidavit.

The victim had surgery to repair the broken hip and will require long term care and rehabilitation at a live in facility.

White is currently being held in McLennan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL: Official who pulled helmet off Whitney football player’s head ‘removed from officiating’ pending investigation
Gustavo Rojas
UPDATE: Waco police identify woman murdered Friday night
Crews with the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department documented the sighting of an...
Alligator spotted on banks of Brazos River in Waco
Shane Anderson is the head coach of the Midway football program
Midway head football coach placed on administrative leave
Fatal crash leaves Waco motorcyclist dead
UPDATE: Police identify motorcyclist killed in Waco collision on Sept. 27

Latest News

Waylon Holloway, 49,
Killeen man arrested after attempting to cash stolen checks from 85-year-old woman
Harker Heights library receives tools from NASA to involve community in upcoming eclipses
Harker Heights library receives tools from NASA to involve community in upcoming eclipses
File Graphic (KWTX)
La Vega High ROTC member threatened to shoot up school: affidavit
Michael Daughtry
‘I will cut your throat’: Waco man accused of threatening woman during argument over beer and cigarettes