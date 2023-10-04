Advertise
Midway head football coach placed on administrative leave

Shane Anderson is the head coach of the Midway football program
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Midway head football coach Shane Anderson has been placed on administrative leave while the school district “looks into a non-student-related personal situation.”

In a letter sent to the football parents Tuesday (10/3) night, Midway ISD Superintendent Dr. Chis Allen released the following statement:

“This notification is to inform you that Coach Anderson will be away from the football program while the District looks into a non-student-related personal situation. While I understand that a notice like this may cause concerns or assumptions, please know that the District is taking action to support our students and staff in the best interest of all concerned.

Please support our coaches as they guide our team to stay focused on our season and school in the interim.”

The District later confirmed to KWTX that Anderson was in fact placed on administrative leave, and while a interim head coach has not been named, Assistant Head Coach, Esrom Martinez will be the point person on the team during this situation.

Anderson is currently in his third season as the head coach of the Panther after spending six seasons as the head football coach at Connally High School.

KWTX will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.

