Multiple units respond to warehouse fire

Multiple units responded to a fire at Hobbs Bonded Fibers in Waco.
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A fire at the Hobbs Bonded Fibers warehouse in the 200 block of Commerce Drive has been contained.

According to Robby Bergerson with the Waco Fire Department, the call came in at 8:05 p.m. after equipment in the warehouse caught on fire.

Crews were on the scene with two minutes.

The flames spread upward prompting a second response.

In total 15 units and 36 firefighters responded. No injuries were reported at this time.

