Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

‘My name is Lewis’: Giant pumpkin Halloween decoration goes viral for catchphrase

Lewis, a giant talking pumpkin decoration, has gone viral for insisting he is not a...
Lewis, a giant talking pumpkin decoration, has gone viral for insisting he is not a jack-o'-lantern.(CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – This Halloween’s hottest new lawn decoration may be the tall pumpkin creature on sale at Target that insists it is not a jack-o’-lantern.

Fans are so obsessed with the creature’s catchphrase that the product is becoming hard to find.

The supply has become dry as a bone for the 8-foot-tall talking pumpkin named Lewis.

He’s sold out at most stores despite costing $180.

All Lewis does is say a few canned lines. But there’s something about his catch-phrase that has mesmerized the masses.

“I am not a jack-o’-lantern. My name is Lewis,” he says.

Ever since he went viral on TikTok, fans have made pilgrimages to the store to shoot videos of themselves with Lewis.

Even though the popular 12-foot tall skeleton dwarfs him, Lewis gets five-star reviews, even from owners who admit “he’s kind of flimsy.”

Either way, Lewis seems to have heads spinning faster than the girl in “The Exorcist.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL: Official who pulled helmet off Whitney football player’s head ‘removed from officiating’ pending investigation
Gustavo Rojas
UPDATE: Waco police identify woman murdered Friday night
Crews with the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department documented the sighting of an...
Alligator spotted on banks of Brazos River in Waco
Fatal crash leaves Waco motorcyclist dead
UPDATE: Police identify motorcyclist killed in Waco collision on Sept. 27
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

The Sleeping Beauty Castle is seen at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Disneyland announces kids’ special ticket prices starting at $50
Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., talks to reporters hours before Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.,...
House is left paralyzed as divided Republicans search for new leader after McCarthy’s ouster
Veterans, service members susceptible to PACT Act fraud, survey finds
Veterans, service members susceptible to PACT Act fraud, survey finds
Veterans, service members susceptible to PACT Act fraud, survey finds
Waylon Holloway, 49,
Killeen man arrested after attempting to cash stolen checks from 85-year-old woman