National Emergency Alert raises concerns for abuse victims

Notification paired with loud alarm can possibly expose domestic violence victims and their...
Notification paired with loud alarm can possibly expose domestic violence victims and their secret cell phone.(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -The federal emergency management agency is required by federal law to test the national emergency alarm at least once every three years.

While this practice keeps the system efficient, not everyone can afford to ignore the notification.

Victims of domestic violence or abuse often utilize an extra cell phone that remains hidden from their oppressor or batterer.

Advocacy agencies, such as Families in Crisis or Aware Central Texas, warn survivors to completely turn off their secret cellphones, since the test notification cannot be silenced or dismissed.

Suzanne Armour reminds the community that if the cellphone is not turned off and “if an alert comes through, that can actually alert the batterer that another phone is in the home.”

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact:

Aware Central Texas Hotline: 254-813-0968

Families in Crisis Hotline: 1-888-799-SAFE

