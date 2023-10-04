Rest in Peace: Jarrell firefighter passes away after battle with cancer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Jarrell Fire Department is grieving the loss of one of its own: 25-year-old Jake Owen.

Owen tragically passed away on Oct. 2 after a long battle with brain cancer.

Jarrell Fire Chief Ron Stewart told KWTX if there’s one thing Owen will be remembered by, it’s his friendly demeanor.

“Jake had no enemies,” said Stewart.

“He didn’t even know how to be mean to people. The more I talk to his family and friends, they said that you could go to breakfast club: he was friends with the jock, he was friends with the weirdo, he was friends with the computer guy. Everybody loved him and Jake loved everybody.”

That loving attitude is one thing that Owen never lost, even during his toughest times.

“Jake’s battle with cancer showed us how to live,” said Stewart.

“He never complained, he always smiled, every time you walked in he wanted to make sure that you were comfortable, to see if you needed anything.”

To help Jake’s spirit live on, his family has decided to start a foundation in his name, as a way to provide scholarships to future fire academy students.

And with some help from the Jarrell fire department, the foundation is getting its work started this Monday.

Where a golf tournament that was originally planned to help Jake with his medical expenses will now serve as a way to help the foundation hit the ground running.

“The family said, don’t not do the golf tournament,” said Stewart.

“That’s very special to us that y’all put that together. We’re gonna laugh and tell stories, we’re gonna play a round of golf, then we’re gonna raise some money to get help with the ongoing expenses, and then whatever’s left we’re gonna start that foundation.”

That tournament will be at Berry Creek Country Club, in Georgetown at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.