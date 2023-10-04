Advertise
San Marcos police searching for ‘dangerous’ homicide suspect involved in apartment shooting

(San Marcos PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KWTX) - The San Marcos Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding 18-year-old Ray Robert Saenz Jr., who is a suspect in a homicide that happened Saturday.

Police say Saenz may be armed and is considered dangerous.

On Sept. 30 at around 2:00 a.m., San Marcos PD responded to an apartment complex on Highway 123 on reports of shots fired and a person dead.

When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 41-year-old Nathaniel Lamart Hudson, dead in an apartment unit.

CPR and lifesaving measures were done by medical personnel, but they were ultimately unsuccessful, according to police.

Police say bullet holes were seen in the dining area of the apartment and multiple shell casings were collected, suggesting Hudson was shot multiple times.

Investigators say they gathered information that indicates Hudson and Saenz knew each other prior to the shooting and that the shooting came after an altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-824-8477 or visit callcrimestoppers.com.

