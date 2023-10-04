Advertise
Texas woman gets big scare when steel bar crashes into her car window on highway

A Texas woman got a big scare when a 9-inch rebar came flying through her windshield as she was driving down the highway.
By KHOU
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU) - A Texas woman got a big scare when a 9-inch rebar came flying through her windshield as she was driving down the highway.

Amanda Kilian captured the aftermath of the near-death experience on her cell phone on Saturday.

She was on her way to the airport to pick up her mom when it happened 75 miles an hour down the beltway. She thought she had been shot.

“I saw it coming and then explosion. it absolutely shook me to my core,” said Kilian. “I was hysterical it sprayed glass everywhere all over my face my whole car was covered in glass.”

Kilian decided not to pull over on the busy highway. It wasn’t until she got back home that she found what had actually come flying into her car.

“This is what did that look it hit here and then went this way came right in there.,” she said in the video.

The heavy metal rod came out of nowhere and went through the window, where it bounced off the seat and hit her in the leg.

She is grateful that the drive to the airport didn’t turn deadly.

“I lived through ‘Final Destination’ because if this would have come thru driver’s side I mean it would have probably impaled me and i wouldn’t be talking to you right now,” said Kilian.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN NEWSOURCE. All rights reserved.

