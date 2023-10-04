Third suspect in Temple murder arrested in Williamson County

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Ryan Adam Madden, 38, has been arrested following a search for him in Williamson County Wednesday.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop Oct. 4 at CR 282, near Liberty Hill where they found Madden in the passenger seat who proceeded to flee from authorities into a wooded Pasture.

According to authorities, a perimeter was set up by county officials and area police departments to search the area with drones and K-9s.

Madden was found and taken into custody on his outstanding warrant and transported to the Bell County Jail where he awaits arraignment.

Two other people have already been charged in the murder. They are Sandy Gayle Carrese, 40, who is currently in the Bell County Jail on a $1 million cash bond; and Howard Lee Bailey, 47, who was taken into custody on Sept. 26.

Howard Lee Bailey, 47, and Sandy Gayle Carrese, 40, are currently being held on a $1 million bond (Bell County Jail)

Deputies responded at around 9:54 a.m. on Sept. 21 to reports of a shooting in the 9000 block of Little Flock Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman in the area who had been shot. She was moved to Baylor Scott and White Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies found a Kinslow inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Bell County Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey.

