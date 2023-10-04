Advertise
‘We’re just being proactive’: Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo adds new clear bag policy

By Alex Fulton
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo kicks off on Thursday, and safety is at the top of mind of festival organizers.

Anyone heading to any of the three gates will find a new sign listing out the new clear bag policy introduced this year.

“You won’t be able to come on the grounds with a bag unless it’s a diaper bag or a medical bag,” Melinda Adams, Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo spokesperson, said. “Everything has to be a clear bag.”

Clear bags and backpacks must be under 12x12x6″. Regular small clutches can be brought in, but must be under 4.5x6.5″. Clear freezer bags under 4.5x6.5″ inches are also allowed. For comparison, these are the same bag standards for football games at McLane Stadium.

Clear bags and backpacks must be under 12x12x6”.
Clear bags and backpacks must be under 12x12x6”.(Courtesy)

”We actually modeled ours after what Baylor University has for their stadium,” Adams said.

Last year, a shooting took place at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo just two and a half weeks before the HOT fair started.

”Anytime we hear of anything regarding safety at another event, it’s always cause for us to look into our safety precautions again,” Adams said.

McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies and Waco Police officers will also be stationed around the fairgrounds, ready to step in in case of an emergency.

“We’ve never had any reason to worry here and we don’t have any reason to, so we’re just being proactive,” Adams said.

Anyone showing up to the gates with a bag that doesn’t meet the standards will be asked to leave it in their car. Larger clear bags may be checked at the gate.

Umbrellas, outside food and drink, containers and some other items are also prohibited inside the fairgrounds.

