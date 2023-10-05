Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

10 Things To Do: October 7-8

(KWTX)
(KWTX)(KWTX)
By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in Central Texas!

1. Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo

2. Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Baylor Bears

3. Czech American Heritage 5K and Fun Run

4. 5th Annual Oktoberfest at Bold Republic

5. Out on the Brazos- Pride Festival

6. Daddy & Me Pumpkins, Tap Tap Art Studios, Harker Heights

7. Texas Elvis Weekend

8. 3RD Annual Sancho Rancho Pumpkin Patch!

9. 2023 Pumpkin Fest 10th Anniversary

10. Western Belle Pumpkin Festival

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL: Official who pulled helmet off Whitney football player’s head ‘removed from officiating’ pending investigation
Shane Anderson is the head coach of the Midway football program
Midway head football coach placed on administrative leave
Terresa Gandy Ferguson
Austin woman whose body was found inside wrecked vehicle off I-35 died from gunshot wound, police say
Gustavo Rojas
UPDATE: Waco police identify woman murdered Friday night
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Jacob Counts, Jr.
Man accused of sexually assaulting Waco girl; victim told investigators he would ‘sneak in’
Highlighted in orange by a concerned teacher, there are some phrases picked out as...
Houston ISD teachers sound alarm after inappropriate assignment is distributed for class
Highlighted in orange by a concerned teacher, there are some phrases picked out as...
Houston ISD teachers sound alarm after inappropriate assignment is distributed for class
FastCast
Brady's Wednesday Night FastCast