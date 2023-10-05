Advertise
Bell County lifts burn ban after overnight showers

(MGN)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Judge David Blackburn lifted the counties burn ban effective immediately on Thursday afternoon.

The decision came after storms moved through the county overnight and brought over one and a half inches of rain to some areas.

The lifted burn ban is set to expire at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, reinstating the burn ban for the county.

Although the burn ban is lifted, Bell County residents are still required to report burns through the burn ban phone line at 254-933-5555.

