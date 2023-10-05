Classroom Champions: Connally’s Geordon Chambers

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Changing schools can always be challenging, but not for Connally’s Geordon Chambers.

Chambers and her family moved to Waco from San Antonio her sophomore year of high school. She instantly got plugged into clubs around campus, made the varsity volleyball, basketball, and track team, and became “model student” for many of her peers.

“She’s phenomenal, like, she’s a great person,” said Connally volleyball coach ReAnn Snell. “We can always count on her to do the right thing. She’s a great leader on and off the court, she’s just one of a kind, truly.”

Chambers is ranked fifth in her senior class with a 4.91 GPA. She plans on attending college to study biology to eventually attend medical school and become a pediatrician.

“As a young kid, I just enjoyed helping others, you know I’ve been very invested in the body,” said Chambers. “Every time, you know, I get sick, I want to know the reason behind that, like what’s going on, it’s kind of like a movie playing in my head.”

Congratulations to Geordon Chambers, you are a Classroom Champion!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.