Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Fellowship of Christian Athletes is this weeks TFNB Your Bank for Life Charity Champion

By Julie Hays
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s TFNB Your Bank for Life is a non-profit which is about to celebrate 70 years nationally and nearly 25 years as a local chapter.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes, or FCA, has a mission to grow relationships with Christ for athletes and coaches.

Locally, they 12 different counties across junior high, high school and college campuses.  They’re also now ministering to select sporting teams.

The Heart of Texas FCA chapter, which is this week’s Charity Champion, was spearheaded by former Baylor head football Coach Grant Teaff.

“When he was coaching at Baylor, he and coach Landry, the coach of the Cowboys, would take a month off of their summer and go travel around the US and speak at FCA camps and retreats and conferences,” said Ben Johnson the HOT FCA Metro Director.

Heart of Texas FCA provides bible studies, devotionals and support at schools including Waco, Midway, McGregor, Lorena and Crawford, among others.

Students gather to listen to speakers and pray or study at all times during the school day.

“Some are before school, some are during depending on the school schedule, some are after school. They’re student led,” Johnson said. “They are allowed the freedoms to meet on school campuses and allowed a guest speaker maybe a Baylor athlete that comes in or the students organize a bible study, and they lead.”

One of the most visible activities locally of the year through the HOT FCA is the FCA Victory Bowl, which is a set of all-star games featuring senior athletes from across the 12 Central Texas counties.

KWTX broadcasts the football game on the CW.

“We just had our 15th one this past year and it’s just a huge event for us to catalyze a hundred high schools into one singular event right after the school year ends and we’ve added all these other sports which makes it a lot of fun.” Johnson said.

You can find out more information about the HOT FCA by going to Heart of Texas FCA.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL: Official who pulled helmet off Whitney football player’s head ‘removed from officiating’ pending investigation
Shane Anderson is the head coach of the Midway football program
Midway head football coach placed on administrative leave
Terresa Gandy Ferguson
Austin woman whose body was found inside wrecked vehicle off I-35 died from gunshot wound, police say
Gustavo Rojas
UPDATE: Waco police identify woman murdered Friday night
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

LEFT TO RIGHT: Dolores Lozano, Art Briles, and Ian McCaw
Judge sets trial date in Baylor Title IX lawsuit in assaults involving former student, ex-football player
KWTX@4: 7-year-old girl makes donation to Shepherd's Heart. - 10.5.23
KWTX@4: 7-year-old girl makes donation to Shepherd's Heart. - 10.5.23
Royden's Reviews on KWTX@4: The Creator - 10.5.23
Royden's Reviews on KWTX@4: The Creator - 10.5.23
KWTX@4: 'Personal Space' segment with interior designer Christi Proctor Hurst: Episode 1 -...
KWTX@4: 'Personal Space' segment with interior designer Christi Proctor Hurst: Episode 1 - 10.5.23