Fellowship of Christian Athletes is this weeks TFNB Your Bank for Life Charity Champion

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s TFNB Your Bank for Life is a non-profit which is about to celebrate 70 years nationally and nearly 25 years as a local chapter.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes, or FCA, has a mission to grow relationships with Christ for athletes and coaches.

Locally, they 12 different counties across junior high, high school and college campuses. They’re also now ministering to select sporting teams.

The Heart of Texas FCA chapter, which is this week’s Charity Champion, was spearheaded by former Baylor head football Coach Grant Teaff.

“When he was coaching at Baylor, he and coach Landry, the coach of the Cowboys, would take a month off of their summer and go travel around the US and speak at FCA camps and retreats and conferences,” said Ben Johnson the HOT FCA Metro Director.

Heart of Texas FCA provides bible studies, devotionals and support at schools including Waco, Midway, McGregor, Lorena and Crawford, among others.

Students gather to listen to speakers and pray or study at all times during the school day.

“Some are before school, some are during depending on the school schedule, some are after school. They’re student led,” Johnson said. “They are allowed the freedoms to meet on school campuses and allowed a guest speaker maybe a Baylor athlete that comes in or the students organize a bible study, and they lead.”

One of the most visible activities locally of the year through the HOT FCA is the FCA Victory Bowl, which is a set of all-star games featuring senior athletes from across the 12 Central Texas counties.

KWTX broadcasts the football game on the CW.

“We just had our 15th one this past year and it’s just a huge event for us to catalyze a hundred high schools into one singular event right after the school year ends and we’ve added all these other sports which makes it a lot of fun.” Johnson said.

You can find out more information about the HOT FCA by going to Heart of Texas FCA.

