GoFundMe started for McGregor High School coach diagnosed with bone marrow cancer

(Jason Parsons/GoFundMe)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A GoFundMe has been started for McGregor High School’s head football coach Mike Shields who has been diagnosed with bone marrow cancer.

Jason Parsons, a colleague of Shields, says on the GoFundMe page that Shields was recently diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma and has started treatment at M.D. Anderson in Houston.

The GoFundMe was started to help Shield’s family with medical bills, gas money to travel to the hospital and other expenses that come up during Shield’s treatment.

As of Thursday afternoon, the fundraiser has reached over half the original goal.

Anyone interested in donating to the GoFundMe can do so here.

