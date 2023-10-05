Houston ISD teachers sound alarm after inappropriate assignment is distributed for class

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) - A school handout meant to be distributed to eighth-grade students as a reading assignment has Houston ISD teachers sounding an alarm.

Highlighted in orange by a concerned teacher, there are some phrases picked out as inappropriate, as a passage that depicts a woman deciding if she wants to be intimate with a man and mentions drinking whiskey and passion.

Corina Ortiz with the Houston Federation of Teachers says this is an egregious example of errors making their way into the classroom, there have been countless factual and content errors being caught by teachers.

“We have teachers that have called and said, okay, the curriculum that they sent me for this week, it’s wrong. I have to go back and make adjustments and make it correct so that way when I put it on my board it’s going to come out looking like, okay, it’s professional and it’s correct,” said Ortiz.

Ortiz says the teachers are now having to spend precious time reviewing, correcting and rewriting the material into the night, so students get accurate and appropriate resources.

She blames errors like this on Houston Independent School District Superintendent Mike Mikes’ decision to make cuts in the curriculum department and says the Federation has offered its help in this area.

“We have offered to bring in specialists to come in and help and assist with curriculum, assist with anything that we can and the answer was a matter of fact no,” said Ortiz.

KTRK reached out to HISD for a statement.

In a statement, they said in part, “While this issue was identified and corrected before it impacted students or instruction, this does not meet the standards set for the HISD team and does not meet the commitment we made to our educators and students.”

The statement goes to say “HISD is strengthening their curriculum development and review process by paying a team of HISD teacher-experts from each grade level and content area to review curriculum half-time.”

