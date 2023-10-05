Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Man accused of sexually assaulting Waco girl; victim told investigators he would ‘sneak in’

Jacob Counts, Jr.
Jacob Counts, Jr.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jacob Counts Jr., 19, is charged with aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony, after a 13-year-old girl came forward to reveal she had been sexually assaulted by the young man, according to an arrest warrant and criminal complaint.

The sexual assault happened on March 31 and the girl reported it on May 3, the document states.

She was taken to a hospital where a Sexual Assault Forensic Exam (SANE) was conducted. While there, she told medical personnel she had been sexually assaulted by Counts, the document further states.

The SANE exam was taken to a Texas Department of Public Safety laboratory and forensic investigators said, “presumptive testing for the presence of semen was positive.”

While speaking with detectives, the girl alleged Counts had “on previous occasions been to the residence and would sneak in.”

Investigators obtained satellite phone records that proved Counts was “in the area,” according to the criminal complaint.

Counts was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Oct. 4. He remained jailed without bond on Oct. 5, per online records.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL: Official who pulled helmet off Whitney football player’s head ‘removed from officiating’ pending investigation
Shane Anderson is the head coach of the Midway football program
Midway head football coach placed on administrative leave
Terresa Gandy Ferguson
Austin woman whose body was found inside wrecked vehicle off I-35 died from gunshot wound, police say
Gustavo Rojas
UPDATE: Waco police identify woman murdered Friday night
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Highlighted in orange by a concerned teacher, there are some phrases picked out as...
Houston ISD teachers sound alarm after inappropriate assignment is distributed for class
Highlighted in orange by a concerned teacher, there are some phrases picked out as...
Houston ISD teachers sound alarm after inappropriate assignment is distributed for class
FastCast
Brady's Wednesday Night FastCast
East Texas breast cancer patient shares her mental health journey, expresses need for more...
East Texas breast cancer patient shares her mental health journey, expresses need for more local support groups