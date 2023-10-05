Advertise
Morning rain comes to a close, but the coolest weather is still two days away

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Central Texas dodged a proverbial bullet during the overnight hours as a line of thunderstorms raked across the area. North Texas and South Central Texas contended with some strong wind gusts and heavy rain while we just saw some good sleeping weather and some heavy downpours too. The bulk of the rain has exited, but we’ll still have a morning rain chance especially near and south of Highway 190/I-14 and in the Brazos Valley through mid-morning. By 10 AM and assuredly by 12 PM, we should be all dry save for a stray pop-up light showers during the afternoon and early evening. It’ll be colder this afternoon but still a bit humid with partly cloudy skies joined by highs in the low 80s.

Despite the first cold front passing through the area and helping to drop temperatures, it’s a fleeting temperature drop at least for now. We’ll drop our morning lows into the mid-60s Friday and sunshine should get us back into the mid-80s late in the day. The temperatures will be near average Friday, but and overnight frontal passage Friday into Saturday will usher in some, dare I say, chilly weekend weather! Temperatures Saturday morning will dip into the mid-50s with afternoon highs climbing ONLY into the low-to-mid 70s. With a gusty north wind near 25 MPH Saturday, you may see some long sleeve and long pants out there as we get our first real taste of fall weather. It’ll be even cooler Sunday morning as we dip into the upper 40s and low 50s with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 70s. We are expecting to warm right back up into the mid-to-upper 80s next week through Thursday with dry conditions, but another cold front Thursday may bring us some rain and should drop temperatures again next weekend as highs potentially slide back into the 70s.

