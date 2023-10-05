Advertise
Robertson County Sheriff’s Office find explosives, firearms in Hearne home on Highway 79

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HEARNE, Texas (KWTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office (ROOBCO) says Highway 79 is likely to close down after the department conducted a search warrant at a home in Hearne and found numerous explosives and firearms.

Officers with ROBCO conducted a search warrant of a home located on Highway 79 and Old Franklin Highway Thursday afternoon.

During the search, officers say they found numerous explosives and firearms in the home.

The department says they have taken the suspect into custody and are working to remove the explosives from the home.

Highway 79 is currently open, but ROBCO says it will likely be closed down.

The department asks people to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

