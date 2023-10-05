Advertise
Rogers ISD discusses hopes for teacher salaries ahead of special session, opens up about struggle as smaller district

By Madison Herber
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROGERS, Texas (KWTX) - With the special session only days away, there are a number of items on the agenda including teacher pay.

Rogers ISD’s message has been consistent since before the original session, superintendent Joe Craig says the funding formula needs to be reworked.

“It hasn’t changed in many years and so there’s no inflationary additive put in there,” he says.

He adds that being in a smaller district in a town that doesn’t have a consistent or continuous population growth creates unique challenges for his district.

“It makes it very tough because of the way the current finance system works. The only new money you get is when you get additional or new students to your district,” Craig explains.

While navigating the pay gap. the district has worked to find ways to make the environment more enjoyable like a more relaxed dress code for staff. And most recently, a hybrid schedule.

“We kind of made some modifications to our school calendar and so we have a few more days off throughout the year,” Craig adds.

He adds that he is writing a letter to lawmakers in hopes of driving home their stance. He wants them to understand that teacher pay should be a higher priority than other agenda items, like school choice.

“We’re doing a good job of relaying that message to our parents and asking them to reach out to their representatives. We’re trying to make them understand that they do have a voice,” Craig explains.

Texas State Technical College’s student run restaurant returns
