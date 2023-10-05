Texas State Technical College’s student run restaurant returns

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas State Technical College’s (TSTC) student run restaurant is back open for the fall semester.

Weekly menus will be posted on the Facebook pages for TSTC and the Greta W. Watson Culinary Center.

News 10′s photojournalist Bradley Vaughn shows us how the restaurant gives culinary arts students hands on experience and a valuable learning opportunity.

Anyone interested in making a reservation can do so by emailing wacoculinary@tstc.edu.

