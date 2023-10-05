Advertise
But wait... there’s more cool weather on the way

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The coolest air is yet to come - we have a secondary push of cooler weather coming our way as another front comes through late Friday. This will be a dry cold front so that means it won’t come with any rain like the first one last night, but it will bring temperatures down further as we welcome in the nicest, Fall-feeling temperatures this weekend. Clouds will clear gradually through the evening as temperatures drop into the mid 60s. The coolest morning coming up will be Sunday morning with some spots dipping into the upper 40s!

Sunshine returns Friday and high temperatures warm into the low/mid 80s just before the cold front comes in tomorrow evening. That will bring in the drier and cooler air but it comes with a pretty stout wind as well. Friday and Saturday we have a north wind that could gust around 20-25mph at times.

The weekend is gorgeous with temperatures in the mid 70s for highs Saturday and close to 80 on Sunday. The evenings and mornings will be chilly -- wow, crazy to say that -- but it will be long sleeve/sweater weather as we fall into the 50s for lows this weekend. The weekend starts off breezy with a cool wind out of the north on Saturday but calm down and change direction back out of the south on Sunday.

We are expecting to warm right back up into the mid-to-upper 80s next week through Thursday with dry conditions, but another cold front Thursday may bring us some rain and should drop temperatures again next weekend as highs potentially slide back into the 70s.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

