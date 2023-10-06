Advertise
ANOTHER cold front arrives tonight!

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Tonight’s cold front is the one I’ve been waiting for and I’m sure many of y’all have been too. Tonight’s cold front will usher in some of the coldest air that we’ve seen across Central Texas since late April and early May! Although this cold front won’t be bringing us any more rain chances, our next chance for rain is already in sight next week along with another temperature drop showing up next weekend as well. Today is going to be about as normal of a weather day as we’ve had in quite some time. Morning lows start out a bit warmer than normal in the mid-60s, but afternoon highs will warm to right where they should be for early October as we climb into the mid-80s. Although we’ll likely see a fair amount of sunshine today, there will be some clouds for the southern half of our area especially. Tonight’s cold front won’t actually push through until after midnight, so it’ll still be a bit “warm” for Friday night football and the Heart o’ Texas fair with sunset temperatures in the upper 70s dropping only to around 70° by midnight.

Warm was in quotes for a reason. Temperatures in the 70s when the sun goes down with low humidity really isn’t terribly warm, but it is compared to the weather arriving Saturday morning through Sunday morning! Morning lows Saturday will start out in the mid-50s and afternoon highs, under partly cloudy skies, should only reach the LOW 70s! The taste of fall weather is just a taste, though, because we’ll drop close to 50° Sunday morning but then warm back close to 80° Sunday afternoon. Mid 80s return Monday and Tuesday with upper 80s returning Wednesday and Thursday. The next cold front swings through Thursday night into Friday morning. We’ll need to keep an eye on the potential for severe thunderstorms with the arriving front, but it’s a bit too early for specifics on storm timing and intensity. Next week’s front is another true fall front and it’ll help to drop highs next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday into the mid-to-upper 70s with morning low temperatures again sliding into the low 50s.

