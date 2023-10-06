Deputies investigating shooting in Whitney area

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s office and other area law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting near Whitney.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred in the area of Blue Grass Street north of Whitney.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence at FM 2604 and FM 933.

“This is a very active crime scene so please avoid the area. Updates will be provided as they come available,” the sheriff’s office said.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.