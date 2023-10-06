Advertise
Deputies investigating shooting in Whitney area

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s office and other area law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting near Whitney.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred in the area of Blue Grass Street north of Whitney.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence at FM 2604 and FM 933.

“This is a very active crime scene so please avoid the area. Updates will be provided as they come available,” the sheriff’s office said.

No further information was provided.

