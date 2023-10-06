Advertise
Dry cold front tonight brings beautiful, fall weather this weekend

By Jillian Johnson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
We get a handful of practically perfect weather days in Central Texas. This weekend is serving us up exactly that. A perfect, fall-feeling weekend. A surge of dry air comes in tonight and that’s what’s going to lower the humidity temperatures as we go into the weekend. Tonight’s cold front won’t actually push through until after midnight. Friday night football and the Heart o’ Texas fair will be nice and a tad warm with sunset temperatures in the upper 70s dropping only to around 70° by midnight. The weekend brings us two of the coolest mornings we’ve had in about 5-6 months.

The rain-free, overnight cold front is what helps to give us a gorgeous weekend! Saturday morning starts with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Sunday morning will be even cooler & you might even want a sweater or to dress in layers. Sunday starts in the upper 40s/low 50s and warms into the upper 70s/low 80s by the afternoon. The weekend doesn’t bring any rain, but we will have some breezy, cool winds out of the north on Saturday. This is what helps to usher in the coolest weather we’ve seen since late April/early May. Saturday’s high is only expected to be in the low to mid 70s.

Both heat and humidity build next week. Mid 80s return Monday and Tuesday with upper 80s returning Wednesday and Thursday. The next cold front swings through Thursday night into Friday morning. We’ll need to keep an eye on the potential for severe thunderstorms with the arriving front, but it’s a bit too early for specifics on storm timing and intensity. Next week’s front is another true fall front and it’ll help to drop highs next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday into the mid-to-upper 70s with morning low temperatures again sliding into the low 50s. If we play our cards right and the weather pans out as expected, we are looking at two back-to-back gorgeous weekends in Central Texas. Fingers crossed!

