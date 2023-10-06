Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Ex-soldier indicted for trying to pass U.S. defense info to China

(Brittany A. Chase / U.S. Air Force)
By KATHRYN WATSON
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS NEWS) - A former U.S. Army sergeant faces felony charges after the Justice Department says he attempted to pass sensitive national defense information to China through email.

Joseph Daniel Schmidt, a 29-year-old from Washington state, was arrested Friday and charged with retention of national defense information and attempting to deliver national defense information, for allegedly trying to provide China with defense information after he left the military. Schmidt, an active-duty soldier from 2015 to 2020, had access to secret and top-secret information as part of his assignment in the 109th Military Intelligence Battalion.

After Schmidt left the military, prosecutors allege he reached out to the Chinese Consulate in Turkey and then the Chinese security services via email, offering information about the United States’ defense. Shortly after leaving the military in 2020, Schmidt traveled to Hong Kong, where prosecutors allege he retained a device that allows access to U.S. military networks and offered the device to Chinese authorities.

Schmidt was arrested Friday as he attempted to fly from Hong Kong to San Francisco. A grand jury handed down the indictment Thursday.

“Members of our military take a sworn oath to defend our country and the Constitution. In that context the alleged actions of this former military member are shocking – not only attempting to provide national defense information, but also information that would assist a foreign adversary to gain access to Department of Defense secure computer networks,” Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman for the Western District of Washington said. “I commend the FBI for their diligent work to end his alleged efforts to betray our country.”

If he is found guilty, Schmidt faces up to 10 years in prison for each count and a $250,000 fine. U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command is helping the FBI investigate the case.

In April, Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira was arrested for allegedly leaking classified U.S. intelligence documents online. He faces six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.

The charges against Schmidt are different from the charges leveled against former President Donald Trump for his alleged handling of classified documents. Trump faces 31 counts of willful retention of classified documents, along with other charges.

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Shane Anderson is the head coach of the Midway football program
Midway head football coach placed on administrative leave
A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL: Official who pulled helmet off Whitney football player’s head ‘removed from officiating’ pending investigation
Terresa Gandy Ferguson
Austin woman whose body was found inside wrecked vehicle off I-35 died from gunshot wound, police say
Gustavo Rojas
Affidavit: Waco man with history of domestic violence shot, killed mother of his child
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

KWTX@4: Tim Kubart on making music for kids PART 1. - 10.6.23
KWTX@4: Tim Kubart on making music for kids PART 1. - 10.6.23
United States' Simone Biles competes on the beam during Women's Qualifications at the Artistic...
Simone Biles wins 6th all-around title at worlds
A couple says their daughter decided to arrive three weeks early while they were at the Dallas...
Woman goes into labor during Dallas Cowboys football game
Law enforcement responds to an address affiliated with the Genesis II church.
4 members of Florida family are sentenced for selling fake COVID-19 cure through online church