Good News Friday: October 6, 2023

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to Gill Hollie for receiving the Volunteer of the Year Award at the United Way Leadership breakfast. The organization says people like Gill take action to make a lasting, positive impact within their communities.

This week, districts across Central Texas recognized some of the important but unseen folks at their campuses. This past Monday was National Custodian Appreciation Day. These dedicated and hardworking people make sure the classrooms and hallways are always clean and ready for the busy school day.

Killeen ISD wants to recognize its 2 October “STEEL” Award recipients. Congratulations Patricia Johnson of Maude Moore Wood Elementary who’s been working for several school cafeterias in the district for 31 years! Meanwhile -- Albert Gonzalez has been teaching at Union Grove Middle School for 17 years. The district thanks you for your dedicated service.

Congratulations to Waco High School 2023 graduate Lili Bien on being selected for the University of Texas’ Textiles and Apparel scholarship. Lili hopes to pursue a career in fashion. She will also get a mentorship opportunity with the Brandon Maxwell Fashion House! Way to go Lili!

16 Killeen and Shoemaker High School Junior ROTC cadets volunteered Saturday at the AUSA car show. It raises money to purchase toys for area military families for Christmas. Cadets said the event was an opportunity to serve the local military community and support a great cause.

